The disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the actress's privacy and security, with many speculating that her phone may have been tapped

Urvashi Rautela

Listen to this article Privacy breach or PR stunt? Urvashi Rautela now claims her phone has been tapped amid private conversation 'leak' x 00:00

Urvashi Rautela is at the centre of a shocking scandal, yet again, as a private phone conversation between her and her manager has been 'leaked' and is now being circulated online. The disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the actress's privacy and security, with many speculating that her phone may have been tapped.

Urvashi Rautela's private conversation 'leaked'

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The allegedly leaked audio, which has quickly gone viral, reveals a confidential discussion between Urvashi and her manager, touching on sensitive aspects of her career and personal life. This unexpected breach has left the actress and her fans reeling, as the invasion of her privacy casts a dark shadow over her professional and personal world.

The nature of the conversation and its subsequent exposure have led to widespread speculation about the possibility of Urvashi's phone being tapped. Such a violation not only endangers her privacy but also brings to light the unsettling reality of cyber threats that celebrities face in the digital age.

The incident has apparently shaken the actress, who is now grappling with the implications of having her personal and professional life exposed to the public.

The following conversation 'leak' came to light after an unauthorized recording of the actress changing was released yesterday. It is currently unclear whether these videos are genuine leaks or were fabricated for publicity.

Video of Urvashi Rautela undressing in the bathroom gets ‘leaked’

Just yesterday, a controversial video of Urvashi Rautela surfaced on social media, shocking the internet. The 23-second-long video shows Urvashi in a bathroom, and this private clip of the actress has apparently been leaked. The clip featuring Urvashi is spreading rapidly, and netizens are reacting to it.

Despite the scandalous nature of the leak, Urvashi's fans have rallied around her, condemning the invasion of her privacy and calling for stricter measures to protect individuals from such violations.

We are not sure if this is a real video or if someone has tried to use AI to create it. One user, while reacting to the viral clip, commented, "If it was a PR move, if, a bad one from Urvashi Rautela and the advisors!"

There is no way to confirm the source of this information