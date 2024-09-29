Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, who are reuniting after a 14-year gap for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla', have audiences’ expectations reaching new heights

In Pic: Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan

Are we ready for Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar together? Hell yeah! We couldn’t be happier waiting for the ace filmmaker and actor to collaborate on a film. The duo, who are reuniting after a 14-year gap for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla', have audiences’ expectations reaching new heights. As they gear up to join hands, Priyadarshan has opened up about how he feels. In a conversation, he said that he would try his best to meet the audience’s expectations.

'We can’t match the expectations of the audience', Priyadarshan

In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker stated, "Every film I’ve made with him has been a superhit. People say that I’m the reason Akshay (does comedy), but I don’t believe in all those things. What I did was exploit his sense of humor (on screen). We are working together after 14 years, and I hope things will work out. It’s a challenge. We can’t match the expectations (of the audience), but I’m trying my best."

Priyadarshan also said that Akshay Kumar, with whom he has worked in 'De Dana Dan' and 'Garam Masala', is a “director’s delight.”

“He is a disciplined actor. After Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), he is one of the most dedicated actors, and he comes on time. He listens to the director,” he said. The veteran director is also looking forward to the release of the third part of the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', set to hit the big screens this Diwali.

Priyadarshan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Priyadarshan, who directed the first part of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, said, "Anees Bazmee did a good job with the second part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. I think he will do the third part well, too."

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.