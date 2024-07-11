Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding

Updated on: 11 July,2024 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Thursday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening ahead of the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The power couple who reside in Los Angeles were all smiles as they got clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. 


Many high-profile people including businessmen, politicians and actors from across the globe are expected to attend the wedding which will take place on July 12. Priyanka has been quite close with the Ambani family had has previously been part of their Holi party and also the grand opening of the Jio World Convention Centre last year. Priyanka will be taking part in the grand wedding festivities that will commence from July 12 and will go on till July 15 .


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Reality television star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are on the VIP guests list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12.Besides the two, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper are also expected to attend the wedding. Indian PM Narendra Modi is also expected to make an appearance and bless the new couple. 

The high profile guest list doesn’t come as a surprise since Isha Ambani Piramal’s wedding saw Beyonce perform, and the recent pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika witnessed Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze. The Kardashians aren’t a big deal for the Ambanis. 

Meanwhile, a special puja was organised on Wednesday ahead of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding. Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended the puja including Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. 

 

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas Anant Ambani Isha Ambani mukesh ambani nita ambani

