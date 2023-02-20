Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas. She attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat

Pic/ Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grooving as her American pop star husband Nick Jonas performed on stage in Las Vegas. She attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert. A clip shared on a fan account shows Priyanka grooving at her place dressed in a shimmery silver dress and paired it with a black fur overcoat.

Nick shared several pictures with Priyanka and some solo pictures from the concert on Instagram and captioned it: "Vegas with you".

Posting his pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "You are the wings I need to fly away."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the series 'Citadel'. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Priyanka is also starring in the upcoming film 'Love Again' with actor Sam Heughan. The makers dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, and promised viewers a love-filled ride. The film tells the tale of a grieving woman who gives love another chance after a loss. Chopra’s American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss. The trailer shows Mira (Chopra), who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps sending texts at the old number, which is now being used by Rob, as his new work phone. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night, and hit it off.

On February 19, Priyanka shared some new selfies with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Days like this."

(with inputs from IANS)