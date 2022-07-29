Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjhs LA concert watch video

Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's LA concert, watch video

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:09 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped some fun videos and pictures from the concert and shared her experience watching Diljit perform

Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's LA concert, watch video

Diljit, Priyanka, Lilly/ Pic-Instagram


Loads of fun are expected when two Punjabis meet each other. Actor Priyanka Chopra met singer Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles recently as she attended Diljit's live concert with her husband Nick Jonas and YouTuber Lilly Singh. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped some fun videos and pictures from the concert and shared her experience watching Diljit perform.

"There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


She added, "I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew"."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebration with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the squad

At the event, Priyanka and Lilly Singh twinned in black outfits. While Priyanka wore a black dress underneath a black blazer with tinted glasses, Lilly opted for a black look in a tank top. In one of the clips, the two were seen singing as they made most of their time at the concert.

A few pictures show the three of them trying to outdo respecting each other by bowing lower.

Diljit also shared pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh from his concert and wrote, "LOVE & RESPECT @priyankachopra @Lilly. Saanu Maan An Sadian KUDIAN Te.. Jina Ne Hollywood Vich Ja Ke Dhakk Pai Aa (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka chopra diljit dosanjh Music Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK