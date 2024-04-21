Priyanka Chopra gorges on cheesy raclette for a dinner outing with friends on Swiss holiday

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of gorging on some raclette, a Swiss dish of melted cheese, typically eaten with potatoes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, is enjoying every bit of her Swiss holiday. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of gorging on some raclette, a Swiss dish of melted cheese, typically eaten with potatoes. She wrote “Fondue…on cue” in the caption. She shared a video of eating it and wrote, “One more time front the top, Raclette is bomb.”

On Saturday, the former Miss World took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her recent vacation in the Crans-Montana municipality of Switzerland.

Crans-Montana is located in the district of Sierre in the canton of Valais in Switzerland. In the pictures, the actress can be seen relaxing on her holiday as she shared several pictures of the snowfall and the snowclad mountains. In the pictures, PC can be seen dressed in comfortable winterwear.

She wrote in the caption, “Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'.

Recently, Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

According to Deadline, 'Born Hungry' is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family. Priyanka and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

'Born Hungry' premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from Agencies)