Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > One of the most fun jobs ever Priyanka Chopra shares memories from the sets of Gunday

Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared memories from the 2014 action-drama Gunday thanking Ali Abbas Zafar for bringing them together. Ranveer Singh responded to the post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, giving a special shout-out to her 'Gunday' co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.


On Sunday, the actress shared memories from the 2014 action-drama thanking Ali Abbas Zafar for bringing them together. PeeCee wrote in the caption, “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf.”


 
 
 
 
 
The candid click features Priyanka’s solo photos from the sets as well as of Ranveer and Arjun. One still is from the peppy number “Tune Maari Entriyaan” featuring the trio. The images also showed the desi girl in different avatars in stylish outfits.

"Gunday", produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, was set against the backdrop of Kolkata during the period from 1971 to 1988. The film revolved around the lives of two inseparable friends-turned-outlaws. Their bond is tested when they both fall in love with a cabaret dancer, leading to misunderstandings and rivalry between them.

"Gunday" hit theatres on February 14, 2014, garnering mixed to positive reviews from critics. Despite the varied reception, the film proved to be a commercial success, earning a box-office total of Rs 130 million. It secured its place as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

A few days ago, Chopra gave a sneak peek into her past week with fans. Sharing series of her photos, she wrote, “This past week was: 1) when the glam slaps, 2) oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you for a while, 3) it’s almost that time, 4) skin prep before starting makeup, 5) so pretty, 6) ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM, 7) my daughter is funny!, 8) Diana’s eyes, 9) ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying... you are.”

On the work front, the 42-year-old actress has several exciting projects lined up, including “Heads of State” alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, "The Bluff,” co-starring Karl Urban, and the second season of her popular series “Citadel.”

