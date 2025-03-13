“Gender-based violence is a global crisis, yet too often, it remains hidden in the shadows,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra Jonas backs venture to tackle gender-based violence x 00:00

Executive producers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Dev Patel are lending their star power to global impact campaign #StandWithHer, inspired by director Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Variety, the New York City campaign was scheduled to be launched on March 12 to prevent gender-based violence worldwide through a partnership between Pahuja and NGOs Equality Now, Equimundo and MenEngage Alliance.

“Gender-based violence is a global crisis, yet too often, it remains hidden in the shadows,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement. “I am honoured to support the #StandWithHer campaign, inspired by Nisha’s powerful documentary To Kill a Tiger, to help drive meaningful change.”

The documentary, which is streaming on Netflix, chronicles the story of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter after she is sexually assaulted by three men. The #StandWithHer initiative aims to empower survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence to seek justice, create a culture of shared responsibility, and preventing gender-based violence through education and social narrative change.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever