Priyanka Chopra Jonas backs venture to tackle gender-based violence

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Pic/AFP

Executive producers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Dev Patel are lending their star power to global impact campaign #StandWithHer, inspired by director Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.


According to a report in Variety, the New York City campaign was scheduled to be launched on March 12 to prevent gender-based violence worldwide through a partnership between Pahuja and NGOs Equality Now, Equimundo and MenEngage Alliance.


“Gender-based violence is a global crisis, yet too often, it remains hidden in the shadows,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement. “I am honoured to support the #StandWithHer campaign, inspired by Nisha’s powerful documentary To Kill a Tiger, to help drive meaningful change.”


The documentary, which is streaming on Netflix, chronicles the story of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter after she is sexually assaulted by three men. The #StandWithHer initiative aims to empower survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence to seek justice, create a culture of shared responsibility, and preventing gender-based violence through education and social narrative change.

