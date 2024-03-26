Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for period action drama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her interest in the subject. She also discussed the production timelines with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pic/Instagram

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his extravagant movies will reportedly collaborate with global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again for his upcoming project. For those unversed, Priyanka has previously worked with Bhansali in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013) in which she performed a special dance number 'Ram Chahe Leela'. She then bagged the role of Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani (2015).

We have learned that Priyanka is said to have met Bhansali recently for a possible collaboration. The two are reportedly teaming up for a period action drama next. While Priyanka has expressed her interest in the subject, they also discussed the production timelines.

The former Miss World is currently in India. She arrived with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie for several work-related commitments. She launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza, visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and also announced Women of My Billion at the Amazon Prime Video event. It is an upcoming documentary that narrates stories of violence faced by women.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Coming to Bhansali, the ace filmmaker will mark his OTT debut with ‘Heeramandi’ which will be released on Netflix. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. 'Heeramandi' is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Besides that, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in his upcoming film 'Love and War'. This project marks the second collaboration of Bhansali and Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Interestingly, this is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali. He made his acting debut with 'Saawariya' in 2007.

