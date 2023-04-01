Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar spotted hugging at NMACC event amid tiff rumours, take a look!

Several videos posted by the paps surfaced online where Priyanka was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs as well

It's Bollywood and anything can happen here! Days, after Priyanka Chopra opened up about her experience of having 'beef with people' which eventually led to her exit from Bollywood, the 'Fashion' actor, was seen greeting and hugging Karan Johar at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Several videos posted by the paps surfaced online where Priyanka was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs as well. Though Priyanka did not take anyone's name in particular, it was Kangana Ranaut who mentioned Karan Johar in her tweet, who "made Priyanka leave India."

In the video, Priyanka and Nick were talking to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Later Karan Johar joined them. Priyanka looked ravishing in a beige sheer gown with a cape. She was one of those celebs at the event, whose style statement became the talking point.

A few days before, during a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast 'Armchair Expert', Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

Reacting to her confession, Kangana posted on Twitter, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

Apart from Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs and prominent names from glamour, sports and the world of politics attended the NMACC event on Friday.

