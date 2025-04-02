Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra's next acquired by Tribeca Films

The documentary captures Simpson’s emotional return to India as he attempts to locate his birth family armed with only fragmentary childhood memories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the producer of the film.

Tribeca Films has acquired Born Hungry, the documentary feature produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group.


According to Variety.com, the film chronicles the extraordinary life story of celebrity chef Sash Simpson. Directed and produced by Avrich, Born Hungry follows Simpson’s journey from abandonment as a young boy in India— where he survived by eating from garbage bins on the streets of Chennai—to his adoption by a Canadian couple and rise to culinary prominence. The documentary captures Simpson’s emotional return to India as he attempts to locate his birth family armed with only fragmentary childhood memories.


The documentary, which premiered at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival  presents what the filmmakers call “a raw, true and important story with a huge heart that deals with identity and cultural heritage.” Simpson’s story began at age five on the streets of Chennai before being adopted at eight by Canadian philanthropists Sandra and Lloyd Simpson, founders of Families for Children orphanage. Growing up with 31 siblings between Montreal and Toronto, Simpson discovered his culinary passion at fourteen and eventually rose to fame.


