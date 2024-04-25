Priyanka Chopra on documentary 'Womb': 'Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long'

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, Women of My Billion (Womb) sheds light on the on-ground realities of the many trials encountered by women in India.

Prime Video announced the premiere date of the upcoming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB), a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women of India. Produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures Women of My Billion follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi, as she embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds.

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, Women of My Billion sheds light on the on-ground realities of the many trials encountered by women in India, with each one of the million steps that brought Srishti closer to her destination, dedicated to empowering women, and giving them the courage to triumph against all odds. Women of My Billion is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on May 3, 2024.



“Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope,” said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Producer, Purple Pebble Pictures. “WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honored, and empowered to soar.”



“Women of My Billion sheds light on the many heart-breaking atrocities faced by women in India, but at the same time, it showcases the many opportunities for change brought about by digitization. Srishti’s audacious initiative is a significant step in the right direction, and we need more such champions to herald change. It’s through empowering women that we can collectively shape a future where every woman is appreciated, honored, and able to chase her dreams without constraints. I believe that the documentary ignites the fervor for advocating women’s safety and rights throughout the country. We couldn’t have found better partners than Prime Video, and through them, we will be able to reach out to, inspire, and empower audiences across the globe.", added producer Apoorva Bakshi from Awedacious Originals.

