Priyanka Chopra poses for 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had a 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot ahead of the Italian premiere of her web series Citadel. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures posing on a balcony in her green gown for the Rome premiere, while Nick and she shared some romantic moments. Priyanka wore a green gown teamed with a diamond necklace while Nick donned a blue blazer.

Later Nick Jonas also dropped a video from the event on his social media handles. In the video, you can see him standing at a distance while his wife Priyanka Chopra interacts with the media. The video starts with the actress posing on the red carpet and Nick turning the camera towards himself, all praise for Priyanka.

Citadel also features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Alan Cumming. The 'Citadel' global premiere was recently held in London. Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

