Since welcoming her baby girl, Richa Chadha has regularly shared glimpses of her daily life. Recently, she posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, showing off a special gift from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's sweet gesture for new mom Richa Chadha is heartwarming. Richa, who became a mother in July, is loving her new role. She welcomed a baby girl with Ali Fazal and often shares moments from her daily life. Recently, Richa shared a video showing the special gift Priyanka sent for her little one.

Priyanka Chopra's sweet gesture for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's baby

The video reveals a large transparent balloon with "Welcome to the world, baby" written on it, along with two colorful balloons inside. It also shows a series of cute white dresses, a soft white toy, and a card from the "Chopra Jonas Family." The gift area is beautifully decorated with white and lavender flowers.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 16. The couple shared the happy news through a statement. The couple had announced the news of their pregnancy in February.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Before that, Richa had shared first pictures of her bare baby bump from a maternity shoot. Richa shared four black-and-white pictures that beautifully captures the final stages of her pregnancy. In the first picture, Richa's baby belly is seen in focus with her and Ali's hand over it. The second picture gives a wider shot of the first one where we see Richa's face. The third picture sees both parents-to-be lying comfortably on a couch with their cat peeking from behind. In the picture, Richa is seen resting on Ali as the two look at the baby belly. The final picture is a happy shot of Richa holding her belly.

Sharing the pictures, the Heeramandi actress wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"