Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Jonas opens up on body shaming incident recalls crying in front of Nick Jonas

Priyanka Jonas opens up on body shaming incident; recalls crying in front of Nick Jonas

Updated on: 12 March,2023 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Priyanka Chopra, an Indian actress, tearfully confides in husband Nick Jonas after experiencing body shaming for not being a 'sample size'

Priyanka Jonas opens up on body shaming incident; recalls crying in front of Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Instagram


Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was left in tears in front of her husband Nick Jonas after being body shamed for not being 'sample size'.

Taking part in a panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, the actress revealed that a hurtful body shaming was the cause of her breakdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Friday, March 10, Priyanka sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick off of the festival, and recalled what had happened to her one day before. "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team," she confessed.

"..., and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size," the 40-year-old actress continued sharing her thoughts on being body-shamed.

"And that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2."

Unfortunately, the incident was not a first for Priyanka. "I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she candidly stated. "In my job, the pressure is so intense you can't really show the chinks in your armour."


Also Read: Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his 'incredible wife'



Aside from being body shamed, 'The White Tiger' actress pointed out other kinds of demeaning comments thrown at her.

"I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued," she explained, "and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human."

The 'Unfinished' author further gave advice on how to deal with hateful comments.


"I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me," she said.

"People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn't have to be a room full of people, I can count them on my hands."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK