Proud to be appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat : Ayushmann Khurrana

The Special Olympics Bharat have scaled up the preparation of the athletes ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games which are set to take place in Berlin, Germany between June 17– 25

Ayushmann Khurrana was recently voted by TIME Magazine as one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ for his clutter-breaking social entertainers that focusses on nation building through inclusivity.

Ayushmann, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF, is now being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. Through his participation, the organisation feels, he could galvanise India to cheer for the team that is looking to bring glory to our country on a global level.

Ayushmann says, “It has been a matter of personal responsibility for me as an artiste to create and foster a spirit of inclusivity in my country. I have tried to do that through my films and my work off camera because I feel the first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society.”

He adds, “I’m proud to be appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat and urge my fellow countrymen to participate in cheering our talented team that is headed to the World Summer Games in Berlin this year.”

India will be sending a 280 – strong contingent comprising of 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches who will be competing across 16 sports disciplines at the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is set for his solo US tour in July, where he is expected to enthral audiences in eight American cities with his music. The actor will tour Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the USA, as well as Toronto in Canada, over two months. “Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection, first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences,” he said, adding, “I was missing my live concerts because, as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”