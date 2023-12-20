"Proud to be your daughter": Sushmita Sen pens adorable birthday wish for father Shubeer Sen

Sushmita Sen penned an adorable wish for her father's birthday by sharing some throwback pictures on Instagram

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for her father Shubeer Sen. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a string of throwback pictures which she captioned, "Happpyyyyyyy Birthday Daddy @sensubir You are my greatest source of strength & happiness!!! Thank you for giving us the courage to build a world of love...where acceptance is born from the heart!!! I pray God blesses you with the best of health & divine happiness always...your Grandchildren & I thank God for YOU everyday!!!! Proud to be YOUR daughter!! I love you Baba!!!!"

In the first picture, Sushmita is seen posing with her father. In other pics, Shubeer Sen is seen with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. The 'Main Hoon Na' star shares a special bond with her father Shubeer Sen, who served the country as an Indian Air Force Officer for many years. In many of her interviews, Sushmita has often shared anecdotes of how her father pulled out all the stops to support her for the Miss Universe pageant.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for her father. "Happy Birthday cute Uncle ji," a fan commented. A user wrote, "Wishing good health and many more birthday together to your hero."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the series 'Aarya 3'. In the series, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, 'Aarya 3' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

