Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally Ayushmann Khurrana on his eight city US tour in July

Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally: Ayushmann Khurrana on his eight city US tour in July

Updated on: 10 April,2023 12:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ayushmann, who has delivered several hit songs like Paani Da Rang, is proud to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America

Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally: Ayushmann Khurrana on his eight city US tour in July

Ayushmann Khurrana/PR image


Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is set for his solo US tour in July where he is expected to enthral audiences in 8 American cities with his incredible musical talent. Ayushmann, who is known as the bonafide actor artiste of India, will be seen touring Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August this year.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)




Ayushmann, who has delivered several hit songs like Paani Da Rang, is proud to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America. He says, “Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Ayushmann adds, “I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

On the film front, Ayushmann will be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2 which releases on July 7th.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Also Read: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks Salman Khan's return to theatres on Eid after 4 years

ayushmann khurrana united states of america bollywood bollywood news Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK