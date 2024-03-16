Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married, check out the first pics of newlyweds

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married. Today, the couple shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married. Pulkit and Kriti, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

Today, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding in a joint post, and we can’t get over it. In the pics, Kriti was seen wearing a stunning pink lehenga. While groom Pulkit complemented his now-wife in a stunning pastle green sherwani. Pulkit’s look stands out to us as his sherwani has the Gayatri mantra written all over it.

While dropping these pics, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of ‘Fukrey’. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2. On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)