Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invite for their 'squad' goes viral, check out

L-Kriti Kharband and Pulkit Samrat; R- Their wedding invite

A month ago there was a buzz about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's engagement. While the two have been mum about developments in their relationship, there have been rumours that the two will be tying the knot this month. Amid the reports, a wedding invite of the couple was leaked on social media and gone viral.

A wedding invite that has taken the internet by storm shows an illustration of Kriti and Pulkit enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets – a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti." While the card does not show the wedding date, reports suggest that the wedding will take place on March 13, 2024.

Kriti and Pulkit have been living together for a couple of years now. The 'Housefull 4' actress' Valentine's Day post last month also hinted at their upcoming wedding. Sharing a picture with Pulkit, Kriti wrote "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday."

Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying on a cruise. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."

Engagement rumours:

Towards the end of January, pictures of Kriti and Pulkit surfaced where the former was seen flaunting a ring. While they did not mention the event, the pictures with their family and friends suggested a roka ceremony. The first photo shows them posing with friends and family, while the next one provides a closer look at their rings. The final picture showcases the couple happily posing again, surrounded by loved ones, all wearing smiles. Although there is no explicit mention of a roka, the pictures strongly suggest that the couple is now engaged.

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding. Then they started dating and also shared the screen space in Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). On the work front, Pulkit was last seen in 'Fukrey 3' in 2023. He will next star in the movie 'Suswagatam Khushmadeed'. Kriti, who was last seen in '14 Phere' in 2021, will be next spotted in the film 'Risky Romeo'.