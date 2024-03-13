Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Groom to be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta - watch video

Updated on: 13 March,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pulkit was spotted leaving his residence for their Haldi ceremony. He wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white detailing. Pulkit accessorised his look with black sunglasses.

Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta - watch video

Pulkit Samrat Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article
Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta - watch video
x
00:00

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.


On Wednesday, Pulkit was spotted leaving his residence for their Haldi ceremony. He wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white detailing. Pulkit accessorised his look with black sunglasses. Check out the video below. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of ‘Fukrey’. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2. 

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017. She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pulkit samrat kriti kharbanda Wedding
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK