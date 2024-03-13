Pulkit was spotted leaving his residence for their Haldi ceremony. He wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white detailing. Pulkit accessorised his look with black sunglasses.

Pulkit Samrat Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat leaves for his Haldi ceremony in a yellow kurta - watch video x 00:00

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

On Wednesday, Pulkit was spotted leaving his residence for their Haldi ceremony. He wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white detailing. Pulkit accessorised his look with black sunglasses. Check out the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of ‘Fukrey’. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017. She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)