Punit J. Pathak features with cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh for his debut music video

The video is titled ‘Mujhe Poora Karde’ and features Punit J. Pathak

The popular Bollywood choreographer-actor Punit J. Pathak dons multiple hats with equal ease and this time he is coming up with his debut music video, titled ‘Mujhe Poora Karde’. Since the poster of the song has left the audiences wanting for more, the wait is finally over as the music label ‘Saga Music’ releases ‘‘Mujhe Poora Karde’ released across all the digital and streaming platforms. The music video is produced by Sumeet Singh.

The heartfelt romantic song also features legendary Punjabi actor and National cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh along with popular Punjabi actor Sunita Dhir. It also features singer and actor Raman Romona, who not only features opposite Punit J. Pathak but also lent her versatile voice to the song along with Sangram Hanjra. As the name suggests, it is a romantic track which depicts the innocence and togetherness of the characters & tells a decades love story through flashbacks. The video was shot beautifully in Shimla by Amarpreet GS Chhabra to create a parallel storyline to strike all your romantic chords & to express delicate shadings in the song. The lyrics is penned by Vinder Nathumahra & the music is given by Jus Keys to compliment and bring out the whole energy of the song.

On being asked about the song, Punit J Pathak said, “This is my first music video where I have been featured as an actor, so the connection with this song is bound to be intense. When I listened to the song for the first time, I immediately felt a rush of emotions and I knew through this song I want to tap into the beauty of an innocent romance of every decade. The song aptly captures the cute chemistry between lovers of every generation and the entire experience to work with great actors like Yograj Singh & Sunita Dhir is exhilarating. This is our first collaboration with Saga Music & I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song."



Piquing the excitement for the song, Saga Music is thrilled for the song and promises to strike a chord with everyone for an absolutely soulful rendition that you can’t stop listening to. ‘Mujhe Poora Karde’ is out, so don’t forget to tune in and keep humming it.