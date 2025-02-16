Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Purva Mantri gets a fitting musical debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Purva Mantri gets a fitting musical debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

“In playback singing, your voice, and not your face, is the hero. For an independent single, I am the brand. Here, the emotional crux needs attention”

Purva Mantri gets a fitting musical debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Purva Mantri

Purva Mantri gets a fitting musical debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story
After a spate of independent releases, singer Purva Mantri made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, which released online last week. Fronted by late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan and Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri, the film features the sad romantic saga, Ishqa, rendered by Mantri. “Because I have a husky and low-pitched voice, it was well-suited for this number,” says Mantri, asserting that it is imperative that singers play to their strengths and showcase their personalities to make a mark in this day and age. “The song was created to [enhance the] scenes of separation of the [lead] characters, and is aligned with the narrative.”


Asked about how her debut stint in Bollywood differed from the years she has spent as an independent artiste, Mantri says, “In playback singing, your voice, and not your face, is the hero. For an independent single, I am the brand. Here, the emotional crux needs attention.”



