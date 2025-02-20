In a bid to revolutionize movie watching experience in India, PVR INOX has introduced SCREENIT and Promote and Earn. The feature provides audience with far greater control over what they watch and when

The success of the re-release of old Hindi movies is one that no one precedented. With its success, it was proven that there is a demand for old nostalgia-driving movies to watch on the big screen. Week after week, movies are being re-released in theatres now with fans rushing to cinema halls to watch their favourite films on the big screen. Now, PVR has gone one step further and given audiences the ownership and power to customise their experience with their new service called SCREENIT.

What is SCREENIT?

It is an opportunity for you to pick and choose a film from PVR’s library which currently boasts of over 500 Indian and international titles. The SCREENIT facility is available at 120 screens in 50 cities in India at present. Anyone can create a show through the PVR app by buying two tickets. Once you meet the minimum ticket threshold the show goes live making it accessible for others to book. The host will also earn 5 percent on every ticket sold from the show.

Mr Renaud Palliere, CEO of The Luxury Collection and Innovation, PVR INOX said tells us, "It gives the audience a lot of control. The traditional way of going to watch a film in theatres can be seen as quite rigid - you have to look at new movie releases, what the show times are, and where it is being played. We have completely turned the table. We are saying you choose the location, you choose the film and time. Eventually, you design your own entertainment experience. Your own out of home entertainment experience."

Not just that, the feature also lets the host earn a portion of the tickets sold. "There is a very tangible reward attached to this experience. Today when you go see a movie you pay for a ticket, food and beverage. There is a cost attached to it. With SCREENIT, you will also earn cash back on every ticket sold from the referral link you send out if it leads to a ticket purchase. As people purchase tickets from your unique link, you will earn a cash reward. The host earns 5 percent on every ticket sold through their unique link," says Mr Palliere.

How to host your own SCREENIT show:

Download the PVR app and click on SCREENIT

Choose a movie from the PVR library that boasts of 500 movies. Choose a time and date from the available slots.

Book a minimum of two tickets to initiate screening.

Up to two weeks before the show day, sell 10 percent of the halls’ seating capacity. This makes the show live and confirmed.

In case you are unable to meet the minimum requirement, the money will be refunded.

You can also promote the show with a unique link that you can generate through the app.

Promote and Earn feature

Apart from SCREENIT, PVR INOX has also introduced the Promote and Earn feature where individual users can promote any film that is playing in a PVR INOX screen and earn from it. "It is essentially turning audiences into brand ambassadors of movies we like," says Mrs Palliere adding that the feature is live on the PVR app. If an individual purchases a ticket from your unique referral code, you earn 2 percent of the ticket price as cashback.

"This benefits everyone right from audience, studios, distributors and movie theatres. This is a powerful tool with the audience helping the industry market the product," Mr Palliere shares.