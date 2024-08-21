R Madhavan shared a heartfelt note for his son Vedaant, a professional swimmer, on his 19th birthday. He wrote, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pray for you every day"

R Madhavan shared a heartfelt note for his son Vedaant on his 19th birthday, yesterday. “Happy 19th, my boy. May this year be as big as a roar as you want it to be, and even more. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pray for you every day. Appa had once told me when I was 19, that he did not know what he had done to deserve me as his son. I feel the same today, but with exactly the opposite sentiments. Go forth and be the best man you can be. Spread the love and happiness. God has made it so easy for you to do that,” Madhavan wrote of his son, a professional swimmer.

New music out

Yesterday, AR Rahman said music will guide the audience into the emotional journey of his directorial debut, Le Musk, as he launched the soundtrack of the multi-sensory virtual reality film. The soundtrack, which has travelled to film galas in Cannes, Los Angeles, and Toronto, comprises 12 songs of diverse genres, including jazz, orchestral, and world music. “Music is the heartbeat of Le Musk. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey. The film is a labour of love. We tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive,” he said in a statement.

Marathas, assemble?

Tales of Indian fighters, Vicky Kaushal alludes, has enough fodder to entertain the masses, just like the American franchise Avengers does. Speaking at an event held at a cinema hall, the actor, who plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next, says filmmakers from the west make movies like the Avengers because they don’t have “real superheroes”, like India does. “[The west] doesn’t have the kind of superheroes that we do. We have real superheroes. If we look into the history of India, we will find so many superheroes like Sambhaji, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, that all other superheroes will fail in front of them. It’s important to tell such stories and celebrate with people. It’s because of their valour and sacrifice that we are able to live in this beautiful country,” Kaushal said.

More delays

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming multilingual film, Lucky Baskhar, which was scheduled for a September release, will now hit the screens on October 31 on the festive occasion of Diwali. The production house shared the update on its official X handle. “Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it’s essential for our film’s quality,” it shared.

Back to music

After releasing Angry Young Men, his father Javed Akhtar, and Salim Khan’s documentary, singer-actor Farhan Akhtar has trained his attention to his musical endeavours. Farhan will release his next single, Reach for the Stars, later this month. Sharing a glimpse of the cover on Instagram, he wrote, “Excited to share that I’ve got a new single releasing on August 29. Happy listening and sharing.” The actor had previously released an album, Echoes, in 2019.

Enigma in India

Fans of Enigma in India can listen to the iconic new age project, known for Gregorian chant-infused music, in the country. The first ever performance here is scheduled to take place at the Jayamahal Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on October 5. “This will be the first live performance of the band in India. It will feature the original voices of Enigma—Andru Donalds, Angel X, and Fox Lima—along with a symphony orchestra and a live ensemble of musicians and dancers,” said the spokesperson of a platform associated with the event. Founded in the 1980s by German producer Michael Cretu, Enigma has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of music styles, Gregorian chanting, ethnic psalms, church bells, organs, and similar instruments, creating specific, atmospheric, and sometimes even psychedelic sounds.

Just a whole lot of talk, says Tanushree Dutta

After the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed the harassment and sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, actor Tanushree Dutta weighed in on why change hasn’t been effected in the industry several years after she kicked off the Me Too movement in India. Dutta, who had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018, said that even she is awaiting justice. Patekar has denied the allegations repeatedly. The Justice Hema Committee report was made public on Tuesday after having been formed in 2017. “Nothing will happen with these reports because women still continue to be attacked and exploited. It doesn’t matter in this country who you are—be it Miss India, an actress, or an educated or accomplished person. As long as people in power try to shield these criminals, nobody can do much about the issue. There is this committee report, there was the Vishaka committee, and there are so many reports and committees being made, but how do you follow the system when the law and order is so corrupt, and illegally earned money is used to bribe the system?” Dutta said.