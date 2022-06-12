R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' takes over Times Square

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Madhavan and his team have embarked on a 12-day promotional tour across the US. One of the highlights so far has been the city of Stafford, Texas declaring June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day

R. Madhavan/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Actor R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' lit up the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square as the team showcased the film's trailer on the big billboard.

Madhavan and his team have embarked on a 12-day promotional tour across the US. One of the highlights so far has been the city of Stafford, Texas declaring June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day.




This is also where the ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the biographical drama is based, met up with astronaut Sunita Williams for a personal interaction.


