R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' takes over Times Square

Madhavan and his team have embarked on a 12-day promotional tour across the US. One of the highlights so far has been the city of Stafford, Texas declaring June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day

R. Madhavan/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Actor R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' lit up the Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square as the team showcased the film's trailer on the big billboard.

This is also where the ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the biographical drama is based, met up with astronaut Sunita Williams for a personal interaction.

