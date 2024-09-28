Raaj Shaadilyaa blends middle-class humour with small-town charm for Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar and Triptii

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa shot Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in January, and come October, he is set to release it on the big screen. But the journey on the comedy began seven years ago when the director-writer wrote a script about a couple’s private video going viral. “While doing Dream Girl [2019], I started thinking about my next. Since Rajkummar was busy, I thought about finishing Dream Girl 2 first. In the meantime, I kept updating the script, and finally, we were ready to roll with it,” shares Shaandilyaa, who had gotten his leading man’s approval even before he fleshed out the material.

To the filmmaker, the idea of people’s personal lives going public spelled both comedy and tragedy. He says, “The idea was that a huge population of our country is coy, yet children are born every second. We are living in a world where any video can go viral within seconds. So, we decided to make a film for the middle class that has a message with a lot of humour and romance. I also wanted to explore the plight of the people at whose expense we laugh. [At the same time], we wanted to explore how people from small towns facing this dilemma would feel.”

Shaandilyaa wanted a fresh face opposite Rao. “We considered Nushrratt [Bharuccha], Janhvi [Kapoor], and Bhumi [Pednekar], but Raj had worked with all of them. We had also thought of Shraddha [Kapoor] but Raj was doing Stree 2 with her. Then we thought of trying Tripti. I had watched her previous work and knew she was a good actor.” While Dimri was locked for the role, the director wrote another, keeping Mallika Sherawat in mind. “Mallika was surprised that I had thought of her. She loved the narration and said that she was waiting for someone to offer her a [strong and fun] character like that,” he adds.

Comedy is a tough genre not only because it’s difficult to make people laugh but also because filmmakers run the risk of upsetting people. The director, however, is clear that there is a difference between “mazak karna aur udana [to joke and make fun of]”. “When I am writing, I am conscious that it should be something that the majority enjoys and no one should get hurt.” Having said that, he is also aware that in his line of work, he cannot please everyone.