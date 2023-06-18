‘Raatan Lambiyan’ singer Asees Kaur gets married to music composer Goldie Sohel

Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur got married to long-time beau and music composer Goldie Sohel yesterday on June 17th, 2023 in an intimate ceremony

Goldie Sohel and Asees Kaur, Pic/Official Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur got married to long-time beau and music composer Goldie Sohel yesterday on June 17th, 2023 in an intimate ceremony.

The couple had known each other for nearly seven years and got married in a Gurudwara amidst the attendance of close friends and family from Panipat and Guwahati. The couple adhered to traditional Sikh customs and rituals and tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

The 'Raatan Lambiyan' singer and Goldie were elegantly dressed in colour co-ordinated white and pink ensembles. The bride was styled in a zari-embroidered salwar suit, which she matched with a dupatta adorned with kiran gotta on the hemline. She accentuated her outfit with a statement diamond-emerald necklace, matching earrings, a maang teeka and red chooda. Goldie, on the other hand, complemented his wife-to-be in a matching blush pink-white embroidered sherwani. He paired it with a similar-hued rose turban and a doshala.

The couple looked very much in love in the first pictures they released after the ceremony yesterday on Instagram. A match made in melodious heaven!

Friends and celebrities immediately extended their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds. Reacting to the post, Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omg congratulations Asees and Goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbuster hai (this pair is a blockbuster)." Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "Wow wow congratulations, party chahaiye (need party) @aseeskaurmusic."

Earlier this year, the two of them got engaged after they fell in love whilst working on the track ‘IDGAF’. Asees, in her engagement announcement on social media, shared a photo of the couple sitting inside a gurdwara. The two were once again dressed in understated cerulean outfits of lehenga-choli and kurta-pyjama.

In an interview with ANI, the singer acknowledged that both she and her fiancé had been busy with professional commitments leading up to the big day and credited her sister, Deedar for the beautiful wedding preparations. She also said that the couple would seek blessings at the Golden Temple post their marriage; and then honeymoon in an unnamed location after her show in London.

"Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple. We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month," she said.