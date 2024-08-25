Sources claim that 'Race 4' film producer Ramesh Taurani is in advanced talks with actor Sidharth Malhotra for the fourth edition of the pacy action drama

Shades of grey

It appears that plans for finalising the cast of Race 4 are moving at a brisk pace, in keeping with the film’s title. After recent reports of Saif Ali Khan returning to producer Ramesh Taurani’s thriller franchise, it is now learnt that the parallel lead would also be on board soon. Sources claim that the producer is in advanced talks with Sidharth Malhotra for the fourth edition of the pacy action drama. The Yodha actor, who is a fan of the racy franchise, has expressed his interest in the idea that is being developed by Taurani’s writing team. In keeping with the essence of the franchise, Race 4 will also revolve around a battle of wits, cunning, and a final face-off between the two male leads. After Saif and Akshaye Khanna in Race (2008), Saif and John Abraham in Race 2 (2013), and Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in Race 3 (2018), it looks like Sid will be the Saif’s nemesis this time around. Both lead characters have grey shades, and the fourth edition will have some novel twists to reboot the franchise and take it in a new direction. If all goes well, Taurani is looking to take the film on floors by mid-2005. However, at this point, it is not known if Anil Kapoor, who played a key role in resolving the fight between the two men, will also return to the franchise.

Encore for Akki, Jackie

The buzz in B-Town suggests that Akshay Kumar and Jacqueliene Fernandez are set to team up again. The actors, who are already working on Welcome to the Jungle, are reportedly collaborating once more in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5. Coincidentally, both actors have been part of the Housefull franchise, led by Akshay, since its inception. While Jacqueliene only had a song in Housefull (2010), she was paired with John Abraham in Housefull 2 (2012) and with Akki in Housefull 3 (2016). The duo have previously worked together in several films, including Brothers (2015), Bachchhan Paandey (2021), and Ram Setu (2022). To be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and Nana Patekar, is set to begin filming with a 45-day schedule aboard a cruise liner.

Biopic on or off?

Over the last couple of years, filmmaker Luv Ranjan has been planning a biography on former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly. Ayushmann Khurrana was reportedly on board to play the national icon on screen. After Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who initially was said to helm the movie, parted ways with the producer, Vikramaditya Motwane was reportedly brought on board. However, with no new development around the film, rumours are rife that Ayushmann has recused himself from the project, citing an overdose of biopics in recent times and his choc-a-bloc date diary. In recent times, the actor opted out of Border 2 and Meghna Gulzar’s next. Reportedly, he didn’t want to play second fiddle to Sunny Deol in the period war drama, while his dates for the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer were clashing with his shows in the US in November. For now, Ayushmann has Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s spy comedy and Dinesh Vijan’s vampire comedy lined up.