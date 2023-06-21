Radhika Madan: Developing self-love changed my life

Radhika on benefiting from practices that address mental, physical well-being in equal measure

Radhika Madan

Given that Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo sees Radhika Madan pull off one of her most risqué performances, the presumption that the actor resorted to a gruelling fitness regimen before the series rolled, wouldn’t be inappropriate. Madan, however, refutes our opinion. “Only two days before [a body shot], I’d reduce the carb intake,” responds the actor, who flaunts an enviable frame in the Dimple Kapadia-starrer.

Her ability to look camera-ready within days traces back to her “clean eating habits”, throughout the year. “Whether I must gain or lose weight, I will do it while adhering to a clean diet. I don’t consume refined or cold-pressed oils, dairy products, or white sugar. I pick jaggery, dates, or coconut instead,” says the PETA ambassador, adding that she hasn’t struggled to meet her protein requirements, despite adopting a vegan lifestyle.

“I start my day with [protein-rich] sattu, and consume meals like chole, which also has high protein content. Dals are also a good option. Instead of rotis, I have dal ka cheelas. Bombay is such a good hub for vegans! There are so many options. If you are in south India, dosas, sambar and poha are also [healthy] alternatives. In north India, parathas made with clean ingredients are good options. There is no country [other than India] that is so rich in food varieties that are also healthy. No matter where we shoot, we are blessed to find good food alternatives.”

Synonymous with her career trajectory that had its share of highs and lows as she navigated her way from TV to films, Madan’s relationship with her body has also been a consciously evolving one. “I adopt a variety of practices, including pilates, swimming, crossfit, and martial arts. I read the Autobiography of a Yogi, and discovered kriya yoga, which changed my life. I no longer fear food. If I’m not shooting, I will consume fruits and rice. I will have some carbs in at least one meal. Developing self-love and having a positive body image go a long way in improving your mental health.”