Radhika Madan returns to roots; Excited to shoot in her hometown Delhi

Radhika Madan, an actress with a nine-year career, is delighted to shoot a movie in her hometown of Delhi for the first time

Radhika Madan's IG story

In her career of 9 years, actress Radhika Madan is excited to shoot for a project in her hometown Delhi for the very first time.



Taking to Instagram Story, Radhika dropped a video from her car. In the video, she is seen passing by Delhi's iconic India Gate.



"9 years in the industry and this is the FIRST time I'm shooting in MY CITY! dilli," she captioned the post.

Also Read: I can’t be put in box: Radhika Madan

However, Radhika did not reveal the name of the project for which she has been shooting in Delhi.



In the upcoming months, Radhika will be seen in Kachhey Limbu, which premiered at TIFF. She also has Sanaa, which garnered international acclaim at Black Nights Film Festival.



Sharing her experience of working on the film, Radhika earlier said, "Sanaa is by far the toughest character to let go off. She slowly seeps into your veins and before you know it she has already captured you. After a very long time, I have witnessed this magical, surreal energy on the set while performing. Sanaa will always be closest to my heart; it has completely changed me as a person and as an actor."



Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of 'Sanaa'.

Radhika Madan was recently seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s action thiller ’Kuttey’. It is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj starred in the film. She played a role of lovely in the film ‘Kuttey’

Actress Radhika Madan will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, R. Sarathkumar and Seema Bishwas in the remake of Suriya's hit film ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

(with inputs from ANI)