Parineeti Chopra's montage features their moments together, including hilarious ones, as well as Raghav Chadha doing his work as an Aam Aadmi Party MP and Rajya Sabha member

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra has the mushiest birthday wish for husband Raghav Chadha: 'God gave me the best one' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with unseen clips of her and husband Raghav Chadha to wish on his birthday. The montage features their moments together, including hilarious ones, as well as Raghav doing his work as an Aam Aadmi Party MP and Rajya Sabha member.

Parineeti Chopra’s post on Raghav Chadha’s birthday

Parineeti took to her social media to pour out her love for Raghav. She wrote, "Your grace, honesty, patience, and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability, and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, “they don't make gentlemen like you anymore”. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attend Ganga Aarti

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha attended the famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. They were accompanied by Raghav's mother and other family members. Raghav and Parineeti looked moved by the spiritual experience as they participated in the Ganga puja.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.