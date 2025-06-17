Indian actor Rahul Bhat continues to win hearts on the global stage as he travels to New York for the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025

Indian actor Rahul Bhat continues to win hearts on the global stage as he travels to New York for the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025, where his film Kennedy has premiered to widespread acclaim. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has already made a strong impression at the festival, with Bhat earning a Best Actor nomination for his powerful performance.

Rahul Bhat on getting nominated for Best Actor at NYIFF

The actor expressed his excitement for nomination and screening saying, “I’m truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor at NYIFF. The response in New York has been nothing short of surreal, the first screening of Kennedy sold out in just 40 seconds! A second show had to be added, and that kind of love is incredibly humbling. What’s even more heartening is that this isn’t just a one-off, everywhere Kennedy has been screened, it’s sold out within minutes. The response across the world has been overwhelming, and I’m deeply grateful for it.”

The overwhelming response to Kennedy at NYIFF led to the first screening selling out completely, prompting organizers to add a second show by popular demand. Audiences can now catch this special encore screening of Kennedy at, 6:45 PM, Village East by Angelika, New York City in presence of director Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat.

About Kennedy's global appeal

Kennedy first made waves on the international circuit when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, receiving a 9-minute standing ovation. The noir thriller has since captivated global audiences with its haunting narrative and Bhat’s transformative performance, fuelling anticipation for its theatrical release.

The buzz around Kennedy continues to build as cinephiles and critics eagerly await the film’s wider rollout. Rahul Bhat's intense portrayal of the tormented titular character has been at the center of this excitement, marking yet another high point in his evolving career.

About Rahul Bhat

Adding to his impressive festival run, Rahul Bhat also returned to Cannes for the third time this year with his film Lost and Found in Kumbh, reinforcing his growing international presence.

Looking ahead, Rahul has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including a gripping psychological thriller and an ambitious international co-production set to be announced soon. As Kennedy continues to make waves across continents, Rahul Bhat’s journey stands as a testament to the power of performance, perseverance, and passion.