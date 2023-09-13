Rahul Khanna lends his voice to 'Be Comfortable With Uncomfortable': I am honoured

Rahul Khanna along with Cottonworld has launched the second part of the comfort trilogy of film titled 'Be Comfortable with Uncomfortable’

Rahul Khanna along with Cottonworld has launched the second part of the comfort trilogy of film titled 'Be Comfortable with Uncomfortable’. It is an eloquent homage to the pursuit of authenticity and the art of embracing one's true self. This film is a testament to the courage to find tranquillity within life's uncertainties, a resonating celebration of one’s collective journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

Directed by Gautam Kohli, creative director at Cottonworld’s creative advertising agency Pulp India, this new film sheds light people embracing their “uncomfortable” which is often defined by the society and living their true lives in the most authentic self.

Speaking about this new film for which actor Rahul Khanna has lent his voice said, “I am honoured to have voiced this ode to the courage of finding amity within adversity. This film is a celebration of the journey to self-assurance that resonates deeply with me and countless others. Together, we champion the glory that comes from being comfortable in one’s own skin."

For the unversed, Rahul Khanna is late actor Vinod Khanna’s son. The actor made his film debut with Deepa Mehta’s 1947 Earth (1999), co-starring Aamir Khan. He also bagged several awards for the same, including the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. In addition, he is also known for Wake Up Sid, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma. The versatile actor went on to deliver notable performances in movies like 'Bollywood/Hollywood' (2002). His international work includes TV series like 'The Americans' and 'The Indian Detective'. Rahul is celebrated for his dashing looks, impeccable style, and ability to seamlessly switch between different genres, earning him a dedicated fan base

He was last seen in Lost, which featured Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee. Yami, while talking about the movie also said, “I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity."