Rahul Roy emerges stronger

Returning to acting after his brain stroke in 2020, Aashiqui star Rahul recounts challenges of shooting Walk

A still from the film

Over two years since he suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a film in Kargil, Rahul Roy is ready to bounce back. His next, Walk, won the Best Feature Film Award at the Jammu Film Festival on April 9, with the actor being felicitated for his performance. Shooting for the human drama across Rajasthan and Maharashtra was not easy for him, after his health setback. But the actor says that as soon as he read the script of the Nitin Kumar Gupta-directed venture, which chronicles the hard journey of the migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown, he was drawn to it.

“My character Roshan is forced to carry his deceased friend’s son through 1,000 miles of lockdown territory. I was excited to portray the emotional nuances of his journey, and the transformation he goes through,” shares the Aashiqui star.

It has been a long road to recovery for the actor since his brain stroke in November 2020 while shooting for Gupta’s LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. Roy returned to face the camera a year later for Walk.

“It was challenging to shoot for Walk after my health setback. But the unwavering support of the team, including the director, helped me overcome the challenges. My recovery journey was a combination of medical treatment, speech therapy, and immense support from my loved ones. I took the time to prioritise my physical and mental well-being, and followed a disciplined routine of exercise, diet, and meditation,” he states. Next, Roy has a sequel to one of his “big films” lined up.

Gupta considers himself lucky to have collaborated with Roy on two films. Praising his movie’s leading man, the director says, “He never lost sight of his passion for acting [through the hard times]. At the Jammu Film Festival, seeing Rahul walk up on stage, confidently interact with journalists, and speak after two years was a testament to his determination and hard work.”