Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rahul Roy emerges stronger

Rahul Roy emerges stronger

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Returning to acting after his brain stroke in 2020, Aashiqui star Rahul recounts challenges of shooting Walk

Rahul Roy emerges stronger

A still from the film


Over two years since he suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a film in Kargil, Rahul Roy is ready to bounce back. His next, Walk, won the Best Feature Film Award at the Jammu Film Festival on April 9, with the actor being felicitated for his performance. Shooting for the human drama across Rajasthan and Maharashtra was not easy for him, after his health setback. But the actor says that as soon as he read the script of the Nitin Kumar Gupta-directed venture, which chronicles the hard journey of the migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown, he was drawn to it.


 “My character Roshan is forced to carry his deceased friend’s son through 1,000 miles of lockdown territory. I was excited to portray the emotional nuances of his journey, and the transformation he goes through,” shares the Aashiqui star.



It has been a long road to recovery for the actor since his brain stroke in November 2020 while shooting for Gupta’s LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. Roy returned to face the camera a year later for Walk.


Also Read: Salman Khan jokes that if 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' flops, 'poora bill mere pe fatega'

“It was challenging to shoot for Walk after my health setback. But the unwavering support of the team, including the director, helped me overcome the challenges. My recovery journey was a combination of medical treatment, speech therapy, and immense support from my loved ones. I took the time to prioritise my physical and mental well-being, and followed a disciplined routine of exercise, diet, and meditation,” he states. Next, Roy has a sequel to one of his “big films” lined up.

Gupta considers himself lucky to have collaborated with Roy on two films. Praising his movie’s leading man, the director says, “He never lost sight of his passion for acting [through the hard times]. At the Jammu Film Festival, seeing Rahul walk up on stage, confidently interact with journalists, and speak after two years was a testament to his determination and hard work.”

 

rahul roy kargil bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK