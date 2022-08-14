Rains and Romance! Adaa Khan stars in the music video of singer Bishwajit Ghosh new soulful song 'Baariish ke Mausam'

Having donned the hats of a music composer and singer many times, this is the first time Ghosh has penned the lyrics of a song

Picture courtesy/PR

A fascinating addition to the many songs inspired by rains, the popular singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s latest 'Baariish Ke Mausam Me' captures memories and emotions of love, loss and longing beautifully. The gorgeous actress Adaa Khan features in the music video of the song, looking ethereal in each scene.

Having donned the hats of a music composer and singer many times, this is the first time Ghosh has penned the lyrics of a song. The music video is shot in picturesque locations and also stars Ghosh as the love interest besides Adaa Khan. Listeners are sure to be touched by the soft passion of love and loss, bringing back many moments they shared with their special one.

Sharing his thoughts, singer Bishwajit Ghosh said “It is the first time I have written a song and it was a surreal experience giving voice to my own words.'Baariish Ke Mausam’ is for everyone who is in love yet can't be with their loved one and miss them dearly. Monsoons have a magical way of bringing back memories and I hope the song touches the hearts of listeners, the same way it has touched mine” Ghosh is known for his famous hits including Dil Ruseyaa (Zee Music Company), Sau Fikr (T Series) and the multi-starrer celebrity song ‘Hum Ek Hain’ released during the lockdown to keep people’s spirits high, among others.

The music of 'Baariish Ke Mausam' is given by Vivek Kar, who has directed the music video. It has been released under the prestigious music label, Zee Music Company. Along with Ghosh, famous singer Deedar Kaur who is the sister of another great singer Asees Kaur, has lent her voice to the song. 'Baariish Ke Mausam' releases today 11th August 2022.

