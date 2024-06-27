Sources say Raj-DK reuniting with Samantha after The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny for Rakhtabeej, led by Aditya Roy Kapur

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur

Is it a film? Is it a web series? That was the question Aditya Roy Kapur fans had over the past month, as word spread that the actor is teaming up with director duo Raj-DK. Now, we’ve got more updates on the front. It turns out the trio is joining forces on a web series, tentatively titled Rakhtabeej. Sources say Samantha, who is fast becoming the director duo’s frequent collaborator after The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny, has been roped in as the female lead of the action drama.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

We hear Kapur, who tasted success with his maiden web series The Night Manager last year, was in talks with Raj-DK over the past six months. “It was only in May that he gave his nod to the project. Soon after, the makers brought Samantha on board. Since the show heavily relies on action, the two actors have begun their individual prep. They will do joint training sessions soon,” reveals a source. The directors are currently busy with the shoot of the third edition of The Family Man. If things go as planned, they will call action on Rakhtabeej in August.

mid-day reached out to Raj Nidimoru, who did not respond till press time.