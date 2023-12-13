Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Icons only! Look at this throwback pic of the actor with Nargis & Lata Mangeshkar

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Here is remembering the legend with this throwback picture Karisma Kapoor shared

Lata Mangeshkar along with Raj Kapoor and Nargis/picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Film actor, producer, and director -- Raj Kapoor -- widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment would have turned 99 if he was alive today. The legendary actor was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Here is remembering the legend with this throwback picture Karisma Kapoor shared.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma posted a picture featuring her late grandfather and iconic star Raj Kapoor along with the queen of hearts late actor Nargis and late "Nightingale of India" Lata Mangeshkar. In the caption, she had written, "So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji's Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India." Karisma had shared the picture after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

As Karisma shared the picture, several fans reacted to it. A fan wrote, “incredible picture”. “Beautiful pic,” wrote another fan. While others dropped heart emojis. The Kapoor family's legacy in films started with Prithviraj Kapoor, who was considered to be one of the founding figures of Hindi cinema. He established the popular Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai which is the hub for theatre artists at present. Raj Kapoor was his elder son. The veteran film personality had two more sons named Shamsher Raj (Shammi) and Balbir Raj (Shashi) who were also actors.



Raj Kapoor's career started at the age of 10 with 1935's Inquilab. He established R.K. Films in 1948 and delivered several hits under the home banner. The actor-filmmaker married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and had three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor along with two daughters-Ritu and Rima.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Zero in a cameo appearance. Karisma has given several hits in her career spanning over two decades.