Raj Kapoor left behind an unmatched legacy. He inspired several aspiring actors and filmmakers to follow their dreams by telling unique stories on celluloid. While his acting and films were loved by all, there was a different charm in the songs that were picturised on him. Chartbusters back then, they are still popular among music lovers. Today, Kareena Kapoor has shared a cover picture of a magazine which is a throwback snap.



The picture Kareena uploaded has Raj Kapoor posing for a happy photograph with Riddhima, Kareena, and Karisma. While sharing the pic, Bebo wrote, “Dadaji and his Angles”. As soon as Kareena uploaded the video his elder sister Karisma Kapoor reshared the photograph on her Instagram story.





The Kapoor family's legacy in films started with Prithviraj Kapoor, who was considered to be one of the founding figures of Hindi cinema. He established the popular Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai which is the hub for theatre artists at present. Raj Kapoor was his elder son. The veteran film personality had two more sons named Shamsher Raj (Shammi) and Balbir Raj (Shashi) who were also actors.



Raj Kapoor's career started at the age of 10 with 1935's Inquilab. He established R.K. Films in 1948 and delivered several hits under the home banner. The actor-filmmaker married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and had three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor along with two daughters-Ritu and Rima.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in her online streaming debut film 'Jaane Jaan'. In this OTT venture, Kareena shares the screen with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, promising a captivating experience. Apart from this, the actress also appeared in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murder. The film stars the actress a British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire.

