Raj Nidimoru's wife posts cryptic message about trust amid his dating rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Updated on: 20 June,2025 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Amid dating rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, director Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, recently posted a cryptic message about trust, which netizens think is about Raj and Samantha's rumoured relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, Shhyamali De

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for a few months now owing to her love life. According to some reports, there is love budding between the actress and director Raj Nidimoru, of the Raj and DK duo. The two have been spotted together and have also subtly posted pictures with each other, sparking the rumours. The conversations were reignited once again when Samantha posted a series of photos from a recent trip to Dubai. In one of the pictures, she is seen resting her head on Raj's shoulder during a flight. Another image also featured both of them posing with the crew of their upcoming project, 'Subham.'

Raj Nidimoru's wife's cryptic post


Notably, neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly confirmed anything about their relationship. However, fans have been quick in drawing conclusions based on their appearances and online activities. Their growing bond is believed to have stemmed from their professional collaborations, like 'The Family Man 2,' 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.' Besides, they are also working together on Netflix's upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.


Amid the rising dating rumours, Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, has also come to the spotlight. She often shares cryptic messages on Instagram, which the internet links to her husband's alleged affair. Similarly, she recently posted a message on Instagram stories describing trust as 'the most expensive currency.' She also added a comment below the story, which read, "Once lost, even a fortune can't buy it." 

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Shhyamali has shared such messages. Earlier this month, she posted statements like "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles." Although these posts were just general quotes, their timing around Samantha and Raj's dating rumours has gained widespread attention. 

Raj and Shhyamali's relationship

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De were reportedly married in 2015; however, the couple got separated in 2022. Shhyamali is a psychology graduate, has worked in the film industry in many roles, such as assistant director and script consultant. She has worked with notable filmmakers like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj and has also contributed to acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shhyamali De (@shhyamalide)

Although there is no official confirmation regarding their separation or the current status of their relationship, their social media activity has nothing related to each other. Shhyamali's last posts about Raj were back in early 2023, which included a Valentine's Day mention and a birthday wish.

