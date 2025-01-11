From Baby John's Beast Mode to Jawan Theme and Husn Parcham: 7 hit songs by Raja Kumari that perfectly blend her signature style with unique music

Raja Kumari is an Indian-American rapper, and songwriter known for her work in the hip-hop and rap music genres. She has gained recognition for her unique style, which often blends elements of Indian classical music with contemporary Western sounds. Today, on Raja Kumari's birthday, let's look at the top 7 hit songs to which she has lent her voice.

1. Beast Mode: The latest song that has Raja Kumari making the audience go gaga is from Varun Dhawan's recently released action thriller Baby John. Raja Kumari has lent her bold voice to Baby John's 'Beast Mode'. She even made a special appearance in the song, and her powerful voice has made it one of the best tracks in the film.

2. Jawan Theme- 'Jawan' is one of the biggest blockbusters that one can never forget. The film broke several records, becoming one of Shah Rukh Khan's most beloved movies. The film's track sent chills down our spines, and the adrenaline rush we experienced was just phenomenal. Do you know who was behind that spectacular theme song? It was none other than our birthday girl, Raja Kumari. The rapper lent her voice to the song, making it what it is today.

3. Phir Hai Fakira - 'Phir Hai Fakira' by Raja Kumari is a soulful track that encapsulates the spirit of resilience and self-discovery. With poignant lyrics and a captivating melody, the song explores the journey of overcoming challenges and finding one's true self. Raja Kumari's emotive vocals add depth to this empowering musical experience. The song is from a movie starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

4. The Wakhra Song - The song is from the Bollywood movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya', starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Raja Kumari contributed to the song's energetic rap lyrics, enhancing the film's soundtrack. After the release of this song, it immediately became a party anthem. No wedding is complete without somebody showing their swag on the Wakhra song.

5. Husn Parcham - This has to be one of my personal favorite songs by the birthday girl. 'Husn Parcham' is a peppy track from the movie 'Zero'. This energetic song made us all feel like princesses as we danced to its beats. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif.

6. Allah Duhai Hai - One of the top songs in the playlist of a lover is given by our very own Raja Kumari. The song has an energetic beat, and the lyrics make us dance. The song blends traditional Indian elements with modern beats, creating a dynamic and culturally rich musical experience. This masterpiece is from Salman Khan's Race 3.

7. In Love: This song marked rapper Raja Kumari's debut in Punjabi music. The ace rapper teamed up with singer-composer Guru Randhawa for the first time for their track, In Love. While discussing the track, Raja Kumari said, "Music knew no boundaries, and I believed that by blending our unique styles, we had created something truly special that resonated with audiences."