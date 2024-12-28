Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2024 Looking back at 5 iconic lines said by the superstar

Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2024: Looking back at 5 iconic lines said by the superstar

Updated on: 28 December,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2024: From Anand to Safar, the first superstar of India delivered audiences many iconic dialogues. We revisit 5 of them

Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2024: Looking back at 5 iconic lines said by the superstar

Rajesh Khanna

Listen to this article
Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2024: Looking back at 5 iconic lines said by the superstar
x
00:00

In an era long before this age of instant connect of mobile phones and internet, Rajesh Khanna was the man who sparked a frenzy never seen before and never since, not even by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan. Rajesh Khanna's very name spelt magic in the 1970s. He sparked hysteria, particularly amongst his legions of women fans, who would line the road for a glimpse, chant his name, cover his car with lipstick marks and even write him letters in blood. They got married to his photograph, cut their finger, let the blood flow and applied 'sindoor'. Kaka, as he was popularly known, was one of the highest-paid actors of his time, his record of consecutive solo super hits still unbroken.


Iconic lines of Rajesh Khanna


Rajesh Khanna, the Bollywood superstar, will always be remembered for his evergreen dialogues. Ahead of the legend's birth anniversary on December 29, we look at few of Kaka's finest dialogues from his movies:


Amar Prem':

Pushpa mujhse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. I hate tears: Rajesh Khanna to Sharmila Tagore from the film.

'Anand':

'Arrey oh Babumoshai hum sab to rangmanch ki kathputliyan hain jiski dor us upar wale ke haathon main hai kab, kaun, kaise, kahan uthega ye koi nahin janta': Perhaps the most famous of many memorable Rajesh Khanna dialogues.

'Avatar':

Seth, jise tum Khareedne chale ho, uske chehre par likha hai, not for sale: Kaka at his best in Mohan Kumar's superhit film.

'Bawarchi':

Kisi badi khushi ke intezaar mein hum yeh chote chote khushiyoon ke mauke kho dete hain: RK's evergreen dialogue in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's hit film.

'Namak Haram':

Maine tera namak khaaya hai, isliye teri nazron mein namak haraam zaroor hun. Lekin jisne yeh namak banaya hai, uski nazron main namak haraam nahi hun: Rajesh Khanna argues with Amitabh Bachchan in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 film.

'Safar':

Main marne se pehle marna nahin chahta: Another memorable dialogue by Rajesh Khanna in 'Safar'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajesh khanna twinkle khanna Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK