Rajinikanth, SRK, Mani Ratnam among guests at Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

Updated on: 09 June,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan', arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Pic/Instagram and AFP


Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam are some of the high profile guests who have arrived here at the Sheraton Grand for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara.

Other popular celebrities, who have arrived include, directors Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh.


rajinikanth Shah Rukh Khan mani ratnam bollywood news Entertainment News

