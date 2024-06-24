Rajkumar Hirani making a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha? Sources deny rumours

Rajkumar Hirani's last release was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki which released in December 2023

Reports surfaced that Raju Hirani was making a film with SRK and Samantha

Reports surfaced recently that Rajkumar Hirani was making a film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. However, sources close to the director have now clarified that Hirani is yet to plan his next movie.

A source close to the director denied the rumours, stating, "Raju Sir is currently busy writing his next film. There have been no discussions with SRK or Samantha regarding any project." The source laughed off the idea of Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha collaborating for an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie as completely baseless and untrue.

Shah Rukh Khan's last theatrical release was the film Dunki, which released in December 2023. The star has yet to release a film this year. This rumoured film was said to be the second collaboration between Hirani and SRK. This news created a massive stir among fans, who were excited about a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, there was no official announcement about the rumoured development, and now sources have denied that any such film is being made.

Dunki features an ensemble cast with colourful characters portrayed by talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki was released on the big screen on 21 December 2023.

‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration, with its title taken from the term "donkey journey," referring to the long, often dangerous routes people take worldwide to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK had three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next movie, 'King', which will mark the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi under the direction of Shiva Nirvana. She is currently on a break from the industry. The actress will be seen next in the upcoming web series named Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.