Rajkummar Rao in talks to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s sports biopic, marking their reunion after Trapped

Rajkummar Rao and Vikramaditya Motwane

Earlier this week, Vikramaditya Motwane revealed to mid-day that his next is a sports biopic (You don’t have as much autonomy when dealing with OTTs, March 30). Now, we’ve learnt another interesting detail about the film. Industry insiders reveal that the director is in talks with Rajkummar Rao to front the project. If things work out, it will mark their reunion after their critically acclaimed survival thriller, Trapped (2016).

A source close to the project shares, “Vikramaditya has been working on a sports film, based on a real-life athlete. It explores a protagonist that is different from the underdog usually seen in sports biopics. Raj liked the core idea. Plus, he knows Vikramaditya will push his creative boundaries.”

In the next few months, the actor will be seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maalik, and his maiden production, Toaster. The source adds, “The biopic will be a swift two-month shoot, the kind Vikramaditya is known for. That said, it will be preceded by intense prep of a few months.”