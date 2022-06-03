Rajkummar Rao opens up as 'Badhaai Do' screened at the Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Celebrating the pride month, ‘Badhaai Do’ was screened at South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, to empower the community

Picture Courtesy: PR

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' was screened at South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, to empower the community.

Talking about the film festival, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni says “It is an honour and a privilege to be able to screen our film at KASHISH 2022, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival. We are humbled that the film has been accepted with so much love and is being screened on this wonderful platform in the “month of pride”. We hope our film can contribute in creating a world where love is love – nothing more, nothing less”

Adding to the same, the lead actor Rajkummar Rao says “I am grateful that the audiences resonated so well with our film. Now that the Pride month is here, and celebrating it at a platform like KASHISH with a film that’s so close to me is truly heartwarming”

