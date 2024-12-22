'Girls Will Be Girls' premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, earning two awards and widespread acclaim. The film also sweeped multiple awards at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival this year

The coming-of-age drama 'Girls Will Be Girls', backed by actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, which recently premiered on Prime Video after screening at several international film festivals, continues to receive love from fans and celebs alike. After accolades from Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Dia Mirza, actor Rajkummar Rao has now praised the film, calling it "beautiful,"

Taking to Instagram, the 'Stree 2' actor shared a poster of the film on his stories and wrote, "This is such a beautiful, coming-of-age film produced by our very own Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. More power to you both, doston. The film stays with you for a long time. Congratulations #SuchiTalati on Girls Will Be Girls and Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran--such fine performances by you all."

'Girls Will Be Girls' premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, earning two awards and widespread acclaim. The film also sweeped multiple awards at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival this year.

It is an Indo-French collaboration, that stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron alongside Kani Kusruti. It is produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with French production houses Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

