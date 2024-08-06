Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajshri Deshpande Telling it story from womans perspective makes it urgent

Rajshri Deshpande: ‘Telling it (story) from woman’s perspective makes it urgent’

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

As Gudgudi is set to screen at Odense Film Festival, Rajshri on how the short film examines 2002 Gujarat riots from a new lens

Rajshri Deshpande: ‘Telling it (story) from woman’s perspective makes it urgent’

Rajshri Deshpande in the film

Listen to this article
Rajshri Deshpande: ‘Telling it (story) from woman’s perspective makes it urgent’
x
00:00

Over a year after her compelling performance in Trial By Fire (2023), Rajshri Deshpande will be seen in Gudgudi. Director Abhiroop Basu’s short film has been selected for the 47th Odense International Film Festival that kicks off in the Denmark city by the month-end and will be screened on August 27, 29 and 31. 


With Gudgudi, Basu examines the 2002 Gujarat riots from the lens of a mother-daughter duo. The director, who previously made short films Meal (2020) with Adil Hussain and Laali (2022) with Pankaj Tripathi, reveals that many shocking incidents came to his attention when he began researching the Gujarat riots. “I came across this shocking news report that more than 150 Hindu women were also raped and murdered. This led me to a moment of reckoning. Women don’t have any religion; [to some], they are just flesh. This became the very lens from which I wanted to revisit the riots and share this true story,” he says.



His approach to the story resonated with Deshpande. What struck the actor was that Basu had got rid of the unnecessary noise surrounding the episode. “Abhiroop decided to focus on a human story of survival against all odds. That he chose to tell it from a woman’s perspective about the riots makes it fresh, urgent, and relevant,” she says.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK