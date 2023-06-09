Rajshri Deshpande-starrer 'Privacy' heads to Bucheon International Film Fest

The festival covers a plethora of cinema ranging from horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films from around the globe. This year's festival opens with Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau is Afraid'

The upcoming film 'Privacy', which stars actress-activist Rajshri Deshpande, is set to be screened at the Bucheon International Film Festival which will be held from June 29 to July 9, 2023. The festival covers a plethora of cinema ranging from horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films from around the globe. This year's festival opens with Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau is Afraid'.

'Privacy' is a social thriller, and marks the directorial debut of Sudeep Kanwal. The film follows the journey of Roopali, a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch. 'Privacy' examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai.

Since Netflix's 'Trial by Fire', this will be Rajshri Deshpande's first major role. The actress said: "As an actor and a social worker it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. 'Privacy' talks about mental health issues. It shines the spotlight on how the society perceives an individual going through struggle. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of 'privacy' and how every societal element is exploiting the term."

Along with Rajshri, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. Director Sudeep said: "The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Whether it be CCTV surveillance or gathering someone's personal data. An individual's privacy has truly become a luxury in today." The film is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, and is a co-production between India-based Fundamental Pictures and US-based House of Talent Studio.

