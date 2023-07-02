Rajshri Deshpande: Still waiting for great characters after Trial by Fire

Heading to Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival for the première of her film, Privacy, Rajshri on what gives her creative satisfaction

Rajshri Deshpande

One look at the teaser of Rajshri Deshpande’s new film Privacy, which comes six months after her much-acclaimed Netflix offering Trial by Fire, and you would think that the actor is drawn to dystopia as a genre. “Isn’t dystopia a reality?” she says thoughtfully, as we sit down to chat about the film that will première at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan).

Sudeep Kanwal’s directorial offering is a social thriller that explores themes of voyeurism and mental health. The film’s intention to depict the harsh reality drew the actor to it. “This is a genre-breaking film that wasn’t easy to get off the ground,” she says, gearing up to go to South Korea next week. “I’m not seeking entertainment that’s always happy and shiny. Some are trying to show the world something escapist, while some like me choose shows and movies that depict the real picture. From being Ismat Chughtai in Manto [2018] to Neelam Krishnamurthy in Trial by Fire, I want to depict what we all are going through. When people see me, they see an actor who is able to strip their vanity off and be the character.”

In Privacy, Deshpande plays the role of a Mumbai surveillance command and control centre operator

Over the past decade, Deshpande has consistently chosen roles rooted in reality—from Angry Indian Goddesses (2015) to Sacred Games. She isn’t interested in fantasy characters, she asserts. “I don’t want to play women who have the perfect figure. Our cinema shouldn’t be filtered like social media. Not everyone is thin and has clear skin. We have to normalise all bodies and skin colours. I want to be raw, natural, and find work that echoes. It takes time. I am happy to do less, but gratifying work. I am fine not jumping on board the next big-ticket series or movie.”

After Trial by Fire, she has been inundated with congratulatory calls as well as offers. How did she navigate the noise to remain grounded? “Praise and appreciation are the real gratitude. I am still waiting for great characters post Trial by Fire. I don’t believe in parties and networking. I want to work well, and be immersed in a story as an artiste.”